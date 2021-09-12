This Sept. 11-16, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will cheer on riders as they take on a multi-state effort to raise funds and awareness for missing and exploited children while also sharing messages of hope and advice for prevention. The bike ride continues a tradition started in 1995 when a group of seven men rode their bicycles from Utica to Washington, D.C. in honor of the missing child Sara Ann Wood.

The seven original riders reached the Capitol steps on May 25, National Missing Children's Day. Two years later, inspired by that first ride, a group of 43 riders rode from Albany, N.Y. to Utica to bring awareness and messages of safety to people they encountered along the way. Since then, countless rides have taken place across New York state.

This year, over 40 bikers, many with ties to a missing child, will make up individual teams riding from Sauquoit Valley Middle School where a tree stands in memory of Sara Ann Wood to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in Alexandria, Va.

The event began at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, with opening remarks by Earle Reed, Joe Kelly, and Frank Williams, who were part of the original Sara's Ride in 1995. A balloon release at 9 a.m. will start the ride.

Each team is dedicated to a missing child: Team Brian Sullivan

Team Brittanee Drexel

Team Craig Frear, Bethany Markowski

Missing Children from Onondaga County

Team Heidi Allen, Trenton Duckett

Team Ork'o, Amaru and Raymi Frisancho

Team Sara Rivazfar

Team Sara Anne Wood, Sabrina Plunkett, Lisa Eisman The ride will take five days to complete and will cover over 400 miles through four states, with stops in: Sauquoit Valley Middle School, 2648 Sulphur Spring Road, Sauquoit, New York 13456

Binghamton, N.Y. (evening of Sept. 11)

Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (evening of Sept. 12)

Shamokin Dam, Pa. (evening of Sept. 13)

Gettysburg, Pa. (evening of Sept. 14)

Gaithersburg, Md. (evening of Sept. 15)

Alexandria, Va. (arriving at NCMEC HQ 333 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, Virginia 22314 around 11 a.m., Sept. 16) Each morning at 8 a.m. before the ride begins again, participants will gather to dedicate their ride to a missing child and give encouraging remarks before they set out on their journey. The bicycles are a tribute to Sara Anne Wood, who was riding her bike when she was abducted. Making this journey provides a visible means to spread the message about the plight of missing and exploited children, and the importance of child safety education. The riders often wear teal and pink riding jerseys, the same colors that Sara was wearing day she vanished. What started as a small group of bicyclists that hoped to raise awareness for the plight of one missing child has grown into the biggest annual fundraiser for The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. The riders will end their journey and be greeted by families and advocates of missing children at the lawn in front of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. John Clark, NCMEC CEO & President will give remarks and there will be a plaque presentation followed by a celebration of hope.