Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — Judge Christian Frey denied bail for a man after authorities said he threatened people at the McDonald's on Lycoming Creek Road.

The Feb. 18, 2022 incident took place at approximately 9:18 a.m. when authorities said Azeem Jaleel Burton, 22, of Melfa, VA entered the store and demanded money. Staff at the restaurant informed officers Burton was recently terminated.

Despite reassurances a check was sent through the mail, Burton allegedly refused to leave and threatened to jump over the counter. According to the release, customers and staff prevented Burton from progressing over the counter.

Authorities said Burton attempted to engage customers, telling them to step outside. After being told one last time to leave, Burton allegedly stated, “If ya’ll don’t have my money when I get back, it won’t be pretty.”

After leaving the restaurant, officers with the Old Lycoming Township Police Department, assisted by staff from McDonald's, located Burton in the Weis parking lot.

Burton was charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree terroristic threats, third-degree trespassing, and disorderly conduct. After being denied bail, Burton will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison until a March 2 court date with William Solomon.

