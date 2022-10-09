Williamsport, Pa. — Under the ruse of applying for a job, a Lycoming County woman walked into a business and allegedly stole a wallet sitting on an employee’s desk unattended.

Police viewed surveillance video that was described as “crystal clear” after the employee of Diamond Dinks reported money missing. The officers recognized Kasha Marie Bassett, 26, of Williamsport as they viewed video of the incident, investigators said.

Bassett, who was wearing a bright blue jersey with red and white numbers and blues pants in the video, entered the office and removed $120 from the wallet, according to the affidavit. A pair of white ear buds fell on the desk as Bassett lifted the wallet up.

Bassett placed the wallet back on the desk with the ear buds on top of it before leaving the business at 600 Railway Street. Officers saw Bassett the same day wearing the clothes she had on in the video, investigators said.

Employees noticed the theft three hours after Bassett left the business and reported it to authorities. They provided officers with the surveillance video, according to the affidavit.

Officer Thomas Bortz recognized Bassett in the video. Bassett was known to officers for being a vagrant in the area, Bortz said.

Bassett was taken into custody on Aug. 25 near the 500 block of Pine Street. Police discovered a marijuana pipe in her pocket during a preliminary search.

Bassett complained of an upset stomach after being transported to the Williamsport Police Station and taken to a bathroom. Bassett was told she could not flush the toilet and officers would stand outside, police said.

After waiting for a moment, a splash was heard and officers opened the stall door and removed Bassett. A small baggie of marijuana was found in the toilet.

Bassett was charged with two second-degree misdemeanors that included theft and receiving stolen property for taking the cash. She was also charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

She was 10% eligible and posted $250 of her $2,500 monetary bail and was released from custody on Sept. 2.

Bassett is scheduled to plead guilty to the charges on Nov. 4 in front of President Judge Nancy Butts at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Docket sheet

