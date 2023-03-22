Williamsport, Pa. — A woman entered the Lycoming Regional Police Department complaining her head hurt while shaking and crying, according to Officer Brandy Perchinski.

She told Perchinski that Jake Copertino had hit her in the head and neck during an argument on March 8, police said. The accuser was then taken to UPMC due to her injuries.

“She couldn’t remember what she was hit with or thrown against,” Perchinski said.

The 24-year-old Copertino was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, according to court documents. Judge William Solomon order him held on $15,000 monetary bail.

Copertino will appear before Solomon on April 19 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

