Williamsport, Pa. — Summer is fast approaching, and the Williamsport Crosscutters are feeling the anticipation. Starting Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m., fans can finally purchase tickets for the Cutters' 25th Anniversary Season baseball games.

The season opener will be a home game against the State College Spikes on Thursday, June 1.

The Crosscutters box office at Muncy Bank Ballpark is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and with the special added hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in May. Tickets can also be ordered online at crosscutters.com or by phone at (570) 326-3389. Ticket prices start at $8.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans, Bonus Books, and Mini-Plans are also available. Bonus Books contain ten ticket vouchers and offer savings over single game ticket prices.

When purchasing tickets online, make sure that you are buying directly from the team's official website.

Game times remain unchanged from last season with all Monday through Saturday games starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday games feature a 4:05 p.m. first pitch. The only exceptions are 1:05 p.m. games scheduled for July 4 and the final game of the season on September 2. Main gates open an hour prior to game time.

For more information on all Cutters ticket plans and the 2023 game and promotional schedule, visit crosscutters.com or call the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

