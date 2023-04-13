Williamsport, Pa. — A burning ban has been declared for the City of Williamsport and Old Lycoming Township. The ban is effective immediately through 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15.

Critical fire weather conditions led the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Department to declare the ban.

Per the news release:

"No open burning is permitted. This includes but is not limited to any combustible material such as paper, grass, twigs, wood, or vegetative material, whether in a container or on the ground. Recreational burning is also prohibited. Violators may face legal punishments and fines."

According to a Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service, there is an elevated risk of wildfire Thursday.

Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 331 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon- Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- ...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING... A combination of dry and breezy conditions will result in an elevated risk of wildfire spread across central Pennsylvania this afternoon into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity values will range from 15 to 25 percent with maximum wind gusts from the west between 15 and 25 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.

