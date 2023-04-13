Burn ban_2023

Burning material of any kind is prohibited due to critical fire weather conditions.

Williamsport, Pa. — A burning ban has been declared for the City of Williamsport and Old Lycoming Township. The ban is effective immediately through 8 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 15.

Critical fire weather conditions led the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and Old Lycoming Volunteer Fire Department to declare the ban. 

Per the news release:

"No open burning is permitted. This includes but is not limited to any combustible material such as paper, grass, twigs, wood, or vegetative material, whether in a container or on the ground. Recreational burning is also prohibited. Violators may face legal punishments and fines." 

According to a Special Weather Statement by the National Weather Service, there is an elevated risk of wildfire Thursday. 

Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
331 AM EDT Thu Apr 13 2023

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY
EVENING...

A combination of dry and breezy conditions will result in an
elevated risk of wildfire spread across central Pennsylvania this
afternoon into the early evening. Minimum relative humidity
values will range from 15 to 25 percent with maximum wind gusts
from the west between 15 and 25 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches.
If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have
the potential to spread rapidly.

For more information about wildfire danger and wildfire
prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department
of Conservation and Natural Resources website at
http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.

