Williamsport, Pa. – For endangering his daughter and neighbors with gunfire last April, Matthew Zeigler was sentenced today to a minimum of 20 days in county jail.

"It's just a very sad case from a defendant who clearly should've known better," Pa. Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge John B. Leete said.

Today's hearing was unrelated to child endangerment charges filed against Zeigler and his wife Christine last month. Zeigler, free on $100,000 cash bail in that case, attended today's Zoom hearing from his law office, representing himself.

"I want to emphasize I'm dealing with this case and this case only," Leete said. "I'm aware there are other charges. They are not before the court today."

Related reading: Bail modified for Zeigler couple accused of child abuse

In this case, Zeigler admitted to discharging two rounds out of an open window "at a plastic fence that was sitting on the ground" to "punish" and "control" his wife. The incident occurred during an argument at 2335 Northway Road Extension, Williamsport, on April 16, 2020.

Zeigler told Leete that he discharged the firearm because he felt sorry for himself and didn't realize his daughter and two neighbors were outside.

"None of those individuals were in my sight at the time that I discharged the firearm," Zeigler said.

Zeigler displayed apparent remorse, saying he was "deeply sorry for the immoral things that I did that day."

"I way overreacted. I picked up a gun," Zeigler said.

Related reading: Williamsport attorney involved in domestic assault arrested

Zeigler told the judge he sees a psychologist twice per week, attends drug and alcohol counseling, and has been sober "since May or June."

Zeigler said he meets for parenting classes with a Children and Youth Services worker once per week.

"I have changed," Zeigler told the judge.

But the prosecutor, Senior Deputy Attorney General Bernard A. Anderson, wasn't so sure.

"Mr. Zeigler has been saying all the right things," Anderson said. "He's an attorney. He's done criminal defense work. I think he knows what he's gotta do and say to minimize the impact of this offense on him."

At one point prior to sentencing, Zeigler implied that a decade-long addiction to alcohol was to blame for his problems – but Anderson countered that notion.

"I don't think you can be okay to go in and practice law and represent people and not voluntarily suspend your law license because of an alcohol problem but at the same time say the alcohol was so bad that it caused me to do things like what happened on April 16," Anderson said.

Zeigler asked for leniency from the judge in the form of a probation-only sentence, pointing out that he had no prior criminal record and the offense gravity score was three.

Anderson argued for incarceration, to which Leete agreed.

"I have thought a great deal about this and I think a sentence with some level of incarceration is appropriate," Leetee said.

Zeigler was sentenced to a minimum of 20 days and a maximum of 23 1/2 months in county prison, a $500 fine, and the costs of court and supervision. He must undergo mental health and substance abuse counseling.

He will be paroled at the minimum term if he is of good behavior.

"The court takes no pleasure in imposing the sentence and doubly so on a member of the bar of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. However, under the circumstances, it is necessary," Leete told Zeiger.

Zeigler, who continues to practice law, requested work release. Leete denied that request.

Zeigler also asked for appointment of counsel and bail pending appeal, which Leete set at $10,000 cash bail, with 10% approved, if Zeigler files a timely appeal.

If Zeigler does not file an appeal, he must report to the Lycoming County Prison on or before 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.