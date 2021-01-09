Wysox, Pa. – A 33-year-old Monroeton man was charged with a felony after he allegedly broke into a person’s home and threatened them with a crowbar, according to state police at Towanda.

The incident occurred on Dec. 27, 2020, when Trooper Stephen Lehner was dispatched to Jackson’s Trailer Court in Wysox Township, Bradford County.

Lehner stated when he arrived at approximately 8 a.m. he spoke with one of the accusers.

According to Lehner, the accuser said a man, identified as Walter Lawrence Reynolds, 33, knocked on her door shortly before 7:45 a.m.

The accuser told Lehner that when she opened the door Reynolds was allegedly holding a crowbar. According to the report, Reynolds swung the crowbar at the woman and entered the home.

Troopers said Reynolds allegedly chased the accuser and a second person through the home to a bedroom. The accuser told officers they both told Reynolds to leave multiple times as he attempted to break down the bedroom door.

According to the report it was at that time Reynolds verbally threatened a third person at the home. Officers said the person was a juvenile.

Lehner said he observed the bedroom door after taking statements from the accusers and an eyewitness. According to the report, Lehner said the door was damaged and estimated the cost at $150.

Lehner said during his investigation he was able to locate Reynolds' girlfriend, who allegedly said Reynolds entered her residence and said the police were coming for him before leaving.

Troopers were able to locate Reynolds a short time later outside the residence. According to the report, he was then taken into custody where he admitted to going into the accuser’s residence and breaking the door.

Reynolds was charged with a first-degree felony of burglary, a misdemeanor of simple assault, and three other summary violations stemming from the incident.

He currently is being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $60,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Fred M. Wheaton on Jan. 19.