Wysox Township, Pa. – Methamphetamine was seized during a traffic stop in Wysox Township, Bradford County, according to state police.

PSP Towanda Trooper Philip Semenza said he encountered Logan Robinson, 21, of Wyalusing, driving near Tulip and Dogwood lanes around 7:08 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Robinson's 1995 Jeep was pulled over for a vehicle code violation, according to Semenza.

"Investigation revealed the arrestee had an active bench warrant out of Bradford County's Sheriff's Office for failure to appear for a burglary charge," Semenza wrote.

Robinson allegedly gave consent for his vehicle to be searched, which yielded a small amount of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia, according to Semenza.

"The arrestee was taken into custody and transported to the Bradford County Correctional Facility," Semenza said.

Drug possession charges will be filed, according to police.