Woodward Township, Pa. — Parents in Woodward Township are facing a felony charge each after authorities said they neglected to provide medical care for a juvenile child.

Michael Thomas Kephart, 40, and Elizabeth Ann Kephart, 33, each face a second-degree felony charge of endangering the welfare of children, according to a release from the Woodward Township Police Department.

Authorities said an investigation showed the pair neglected a child, who allegedly has a mouth infection so severe it could be life threatening. According to the release, the infection may also require surgery.

Michael and Elizabeth Kephart posted $1,500 unsecured bail and were released from custody on Oct. 19. Both are due in court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Michael Thomas Kephart docket sheet

Elizabeth Ann Kephart docket sheet