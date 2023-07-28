Lewisburg, Pa. — A Williamsport woman used her Weis Markets rewards card at a self-checkout as she was stealing food from the Lewisburg store, police say.

Ciera Monique Stewart, 30, now faces a felony retail theft charge since this is her third offense, according to Trooper Sean Doherty of state police at Milton.

Stewart was at the store at Westbranch Highway on April 24 when she pretended to scan numerous food items at the self-checkout and then left. Police were called to the store, where Doherty viewed the security footage and observed Stewart failing to scan all of the items in her cart, according to the affidavit. Stewart left the store with $106 of items.

Doherty said Stewart previously was convicted of retail theft on Sept. 4, 2011 and March 2, 2012.

Police have issued a warrant for Stewart's arrest through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

