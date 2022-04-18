Muncy, Pa. – A woman’s erratic behavior in the parking lot of a grocery store led to her arrest, police say.

A witness in the parking lot of Weis Markets in Muncy Creek Township called police the afternoon of April 13 and reported a woman walking around the parking lot and going in and out of the store repeatedly. That woman, later identified as Tina M. Smith-Bolden, 37, of Hughesville, appeared to be under the influence, according to witness’ account.

When state police arrived, they spoke with several Weis employees who related they saw Smith-Bolden acting erratically. The employees told police Smith-Bolden was walking up to multiple unoccupied parked vehicles, placing items inside, and pulling on door handles, according to Trooper Anthony Mazzone of PSP Montoursville.

Smith-Bolden eventually left her cart sitting unattended with her wallet and phone inside. Store employees secured the cart at the customer service desk. They found a receipt for several items purchased, but then realized that $114 of items had not been paid for, Mazzone wrote. Smith-Bolden had used the self-checkout lane and had placed several unpaid items in bags with her paid items.

Police placed Smith-Bolden into custody and a felony retail theft charge was filed at the Muncy magisterial office. Mazzone noted that a felony charge was filed due to Smith-Bolden having two previous retail theft convictions in 2018 and 2015. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $15,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.