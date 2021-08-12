Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Sunbury woman, wanted on a felony warrant, was pulled over and arrested Saturday near Mifflinburg.

Pennsylvania State Police in Milton pulled over the 45-year-old woman shortly after 5 p.m. Aug. 7 for a traffic violation, at Johnstown and Red Bank Rds., in West Buffalo Township, according to a police report.

According to court documents, the woman, who was identified as Amanda J. Gavason, did not have an ignition interlock device on her vehicle. State police said Gavason was supposed to have an ignition interlock system on the vehicle, as required by her driver's license.

Police also discovered that Gavason had an active felony warrant out of Selinsgrove Police Department.

She was arrested then taken to Selinsgrove Police for processing. The warrant is in relation to a felony criminal mischief charge, as well as related trespassing charges filed for a Feb. 11 incident in Snyder County.

A misdemeanor charge for driving without the ignition interlock, in addition to traffic summaries, were filed Monday at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

Gavason - Union County Docket Sheet

Gavason - Snyder County Docket Sheet