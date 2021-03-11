Mifflin Township, Pa. – State police were dispatched on March 4 to Interstate 80 in Columbia County for a report of a woman traveling east who was suicidal with homicidal ideations.

Kelli Edwards, 29, of Olyphant, was on I-80 East in Mifflin Township when troopers pulled her over at mile marker 207.4. Edwards had two young children with her, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

After talking with Edwards, troopers determined she was under the influence and she was subsequently taken for chemical testing.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch. State police listed the incident at terroristic threats on a press release.