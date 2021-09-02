Williamsport, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police said a woman was charged with a felony after an investigation showed several incidents of her failing to ring items up in a self-checkout line.

Angela T. Jackson, 44, of Williamsport failed to ring up $61.47 worth of merchandise on two separate occasions, according to police. A search of Jackson in the system showed five previous convictions for retail theft.

Jackson was charged with one count of third-degree felony retail theft and given $20,000 monetary bail. Jackson’s preliminary hearing was scheduled this week with Judge William Solomon.

