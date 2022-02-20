Danville, Pa. – A woman who was allegedly COVID-19 positive allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Danville State Hospital in Montour County.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were dispatched to the hospital on Jan. 31 for a report of an assault against a staff member, according to the arrest affidavit. The staff member had attempted to break up a physical altercation between Margarita Maldonado, 30, and another individual. Maldonado then allegedly grabbed the staff member’s hair, spit on her, and bit her on the arm. Maldonado also pushed the staff member to the ground. Staff told police that Maldonado had COVID-19 at the time, according to the affidavit.

Maldonado was charged with a felony of aggravated assault, misdemeanor of simple assault, and summary harassment at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.

