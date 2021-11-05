Berwick, Pa. —Covered in blood and naked was how Briar Creek Township Police officers said a woman describe waking up after allegedly being strangled by a man.

The woman told officers the incident happened after the man fought his friend and then “shifted his anger toward her” prior to the attack.

Officer Matthew Zawatski said he spoke with the woman at Geisinger Medical Center in Bloomsburg after the alleged assault took place.

According to Zawatski, bruising could be seen on both sides of the woman’s neck along with a swollen lip and black and blue left eye. The woman allegedly had red marks on her left and right thighs officers said were caused by a belt.

After speaking with the woman, officers identified Dylan J. Talanca, 30, of Berwick as the person allegedly responsible for the assault. When officers arrived at an apartment near the 1100 block of Sixth Ave., Talanca allegedly told them and had been cleaning up blood all night.

“This officer observed blood on the floor in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and hallway,” wrote Zawatski.

Once in custody, Talanca allegedly damaged a wall at the Briar Creek Police Station. Officers said he kicked a table into the wall and threw chairs before throwing himself on the ground and screaming.

Talanca was transported to the Columbia County Prison by Adult Probation, who was notified by officers at the station. Talanca is being held on $50,000 monetary bail.

Talanca is facing charges of second-degree felony strangulation, two second-degree misdemeanors in simple assault and institutional vandalism, and a summary harassment charge.

Docket Sheet