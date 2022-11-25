Lewisburg, Pa. — A woman woke up to a man standing with a knife outside her bedroom door, stating he would kill her.

Police say early the morning of Oct. 27, Justin W. Cromley, 45, of Lewisburg, forced his way into the accuser's Market Street home through a back window.

When the woman got out of bed and found Cromley in the hallway with a knife, he told her, "I am going to kill you," said Patrolman Martez D. Faulkner of Buffalo Valley Regional Police.

A struggle ensued, as Cromley put his hands over the accuser's mouth, grabbed her by the neck, and wrestled her to the ground. Cromley applied pressure to the woman's neck, impeding her breathing until she almost passed out. The accuser then pretended to be unconscious and Cromley loosened his grip, Faulkner said.

The accuser pleaded with Cromley and was able to calm him down to talk. That was when Cromley got emotional, telling her he wanted to kill himself and he wanted her to watch. The accuser eventually convinced Cromley not to harm himself and to leave the home, Faulkner wrote in the affidavit.

When police arrived, they found Cromley's knife on the kitchen floor.

Police charged Cromley with felonies of burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, misdemeanors of strangulation, and related charges.

Cromley was committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail following his arraignment. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

