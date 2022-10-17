Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman shopping at Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County was the victim of a wallet theft.

State police at Selinsgrove say the woman was shopping shortly before 5:45 p.m. Oct. 6 when she briefly left her shopping cart unattended. Three suspects, including two Hispanic females and a Hispanic male, allegedly worked together to take the wallet out of the cart.

Police say one of the woman's credit cards was used at the Susquehanna Valley Mall moments later.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.