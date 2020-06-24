Sayre police staking out a drug house pulled over a car, and got kicked and bawled out for their troubles.

Officers Shiposh and Spencer saw a Nissan leaving a "known drug house," on June 12, and identified the front seat passenger as someone with two retail theft warrants. After putting on the lights, the SUV was driven several blocks before pulling over.

Spencer asked their target, Alexis Lennon, to get out of the car twice. After she was taken out and put in the police cruiser, Lennon let the cops know what she thought of them, according to an affidavit filed by Shiposh in the Athens Township district court.

"It should be known this was next to a local gas station which had customers pumping gas and in the parking lot," Shiposh wrote.

When being transported into the office, the police found Lennon, a Pike County resident, trying to eat a plastic baggie that later was weighed to contain 26.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams short of an ounce. Then the arrestee "kicked Ptlm. Hoffman in the shin," the cops took her to the ground, and took a shot at Hoffman's face with her foot, while spitting blood on the police.

At this point, "Ptlm. Ross energized Lennon with my TASER where two darts penetrated Lennon but had no effect whatsoever."

Lennon continued to struggle, and the several officers were able to get her handcuffs behind her back, without making her calm down. Hoffman's $300 sunglasses were broken in the struggle.

In transport to the hospital after EMS restrained her, Lennon told Shiposh "I'm going to kill you, you are going to be dead ljust like those two troopers that were shot by Eric Frein."

Lennon was charged with aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, disorderly conduct, manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance and two other misdemeanors.

Bail was set at $200,000.