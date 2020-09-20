A woman was treated for a possible brain hemorrhage after a Williamsport man allegedly assaulted her and her father trying to protect her, Lycoming County Court records stated.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer T. Bortz said David M. Strothers Jr., 38, assaulted a woman and her father in the 600 block of Maple Street around 11 p.m. on July 23.

Police did not release the woman's age.

The woman was video chatting with a female witness on her laptop immediately prior to the alleged assault, according to police.

"Unprovoked, the defendant approached [the woman] and intentionally and knowingly punched [her] hard on right side of her face with a closed left fist. He followed-up that punch with a series of intentional violent swings at [her] head," Bortz wrote.

The defendant is accused of breaking the woman's laptop computer in half.

"Dazed, as a result of the defendant's intentionally assaultive blows, [the female] stumbled to or ended up on the ground in the 600 block of Maple Street at Park Ave., yelling for help," Bortz wrote.

At that point, the woman's father "exited his home and left his porch, where he witnessed the defendant over top of [the woman] and raining blows to her head," Bortz said.

The woman's father ran to his daughter and attempted to rescue or protect her by helping her up off the ground, court records stated.

"The defendant responded by intentionally, knowingly and violently kicking [the male] 3-4 times," Bortz wrote.

The male ended up on the ground during the alleged assault, police said.

Strothers allegedly punched the male four or five times while he was still on the ground, according to the criminal complaint.

Bortz said Strothers "fled the area" when the male's wife arrived.

The female ultimately was admitted to the emergency room at UPMC Susquehanna, Bortz said.

"The victim required emergency medical treatment for head and neck injuries including brain hemorrhage and/or concussion," Bortz wrote.

Strothers was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of criminal attempt - reckless endangerment, and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment.

