Wyalusing, Pa. — After she was allegedly struck multiple times in the stomach a woman suffered a lacerated spleen, according to State Police in Towanda.

According to an affidavit from trooper Tyler Cawley, William Bossong, 63, of Wyalusing attacked the woman as she attempted to remove items from a vehicle. Bossong allegedly struck the woman with a car door before striking her three times in the stomach with his closed fist.

Cawley said the woman was transported to Towanda Memorial Hospital where she was diagnosed with a lacerated spleen. Troopers said the cause was blunt force trauma.

Bossong was charged with one count each of first-degree aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. Bossong is being held at the Bradford County prison on $75,000 monetary bail.

