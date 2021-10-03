Shamokin Township, Pa. — A woman was punched in the head and choked to the point of not breathing by two men in Shamokin, who also took her phone and threatened her, according to police.

Patrick John McGuinn, 22, of Paxinos was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault and second-degree felony strangulation after a woman said he put her into a choke hold. According to a report from Trooper Ryan Murray, the woman told authorities she thought she was going to die as McGuinnn held her in the hold.

McGuinn allegedly released the accuser, who attempted to call a friend. A different man, identified as David McGuinn, 30, of Paxinos then allegedly threw the woman against a wall and took her phone.

Murray said as the woman attempted to recover her phone from David McGuinn, Patrick McGuinn threw CDs at her and punched her in the back of the head several times.

According to the report, David McGuinn eventually gave the accuser her phone back and told her to leave the house. Authorities said she immediately reported to Stonington PSP where she gave a written statement. Murray said photographs of the accuser’s injuries were also taken at the barracks.

Along with the two felony counts, Patrick McGuinn was charged with two counts of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and harassment.

David McGuinn, who is accused of taking the woman’s phone and pushing her against a wall, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and harassment.

Both men were released on $5,000 unsecured bail with a preliminary hearing with Judge John Gembic scheduled for Oct. 5.

A night prior to the alleged attacks taking place, the victim was charged with simple assault after she confronted a man and grabbed his genitals.

