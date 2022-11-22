Selinsgrove, Pa. — A tenant at a Snyder County motel threatened several people, then smashed items on the property after she was taken to court for an eviction, police say.

Carol Lynn Snyder, 55, whose address is listed as Shamokin in court documents, now faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and harassment.

The accuser was cleaning carpets outside of Snyder's room on Nov. 2 at the Valley Lodge in Monroe Township when the threats began. Trooper William Shreve of state police at Selinsgrove says Snyder came out of her room, got within inches of her and threatened to cut her head off.

The accuser told police that legal proceedings recently began to evict Snyder from the motel, where she had stayed the past three months.

On Nov. 3, Snyder allegedly used a hammer to destroy three cameras on the property and an exit sign, causing $1,500 of damage.

Motel staff called police to the scene, as Snyder continued to be aggressive toward the accuser and threatened to drive a screwdriver into her skull, Shreve said. Police also heard Snyder called the accuser a "Muslim terrorist," telling her to go back to where she came from.

When staff entered Snyder's room, they found she had destroyed the television and doors causing $2,500 worth of damage.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

