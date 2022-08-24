Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say.

Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police Department.

Two witnesses at the store also heard Pagan threaten to bring her gun in. Pagan then turned to leave the store and pushed merchandise onto the floor on her way out.

Pagan, who lives on the same block as the store, was found at her residence by police and was taken into custody.

Pagan was charged with a felony of risking a catastrophe, misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, simple assault, and summary harassment. District Judge Michael P. Toomey set bail at $10,000.

