Coal Township, Pa. — A woman in Coal Township was charged with misdemeanors for threatening her neighbors with an 11-inch serrated knife, police say.

Debra Esther Marcano, 23, began verbally threatening the neighbors around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 29 at their home on Gowen Street, according to Officer Joshua Wynn of Coal Township Police Department. Several individuals were sitting on their back porch when Marcano began to scream to them about burning their home down. There were children inside the home at the time, Wynn wrote in the affidavit. Marcano also allegedly threatened the children.

One of the victims told Wynn that Marcano went inside her house and came back out with the knife as she threatened to stab and kill them. Marcano also started throwing pieces of wood, hitting one of the victim's parked cars.

Marcano left the scene when her boyfriend got her to leave the area, Wynn wrote. Police later recovered the blade lying the grass in the area of Locust and Pine streets.

Police charged Marco with terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and possession of an instrument of crime. District Judge John Gembic set bail at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 12 at Gembic's office.

Docket Sheet

