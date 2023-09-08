Mifflinburg, Pa. — Police say a woman who ran a red light hit another car, injuring its driver before she took off from the scene.

Freda Joan Culp, 74, of Mifflinburg, now faces misdemeanor charges of accidents involving death or personal injury and failing to stop and render aid.

Mifflinburg Borough Police Department Officer David P. Shaffer says Culp ran a red light shortly before 4 p.m. June 30 at the intersection of Chestnut and Fourth Streets. Culp was traveling east on Chestnut Street in her pickup truck as Thomas Bowersox attempted to turn left from Chestnut Street onto Fourth Street. Culp's truck hit Bowersox's Honda sedan, causing injuries which required him to be transported to a hospital, Shaffer wrote in the affidavit.

A witness told police that she saw Culp's truck approaching the intersection and knew based on the speed that she was not going to stop. After Culp hit Bowersox's car, she stopped for a short time and then left the scene continuing to head east on Chestnut Street, the witness told police.

Culp returned to the scene about 20 to 25 minutes later. She told Shaffer that she could not stop at the time due to traffic. Shaffer explained to her that she had passed multiple streets in which she could have turned around. When asked why it took her so long to return, Culp admitted she stopped at a friend's house prior to returning to the scene, Shaffer wrote.

Culp also was charged with traffic summaries including failing to stop at a red light.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.