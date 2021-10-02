Northumberland, Pa. — On Sept. 22, State Troopers out of Stonington interviewed a woman at Geisinger Danville Hospital after a reported assault.

Troopers said they observed the woman to have two black eyes, swelling to her face and eyes, and bruises on her arms, shoulders, and elbows. According to the report, the woman identified Gerald Carringt Simpson, 52, of Shamokin as the person who assaulted her to EMS as they treated her on scene.

Trooper Ryan Murray said when they attempted to speak with the accuser at the hospital, she was not able to give any additional information due to severe head injuries. Authorities said they took pictures of the accuser’s injuries.

Simpson was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree simple assault, third-degree disorderly conduct, and a summary charge of harassment. Simpson is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet