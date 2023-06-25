Williamsport, Pa. — A New Jersey woman recently sued a Snyder County animal rescue claiming they are illegally withholding her exotic cat which was her emotional support animal. In a counterclaim, the attorney for the rescue claims the woman had illegally possessed the cat.

The plaintiff, Catherine DeLucia of River Vale, N.J., claims in the lawsuit that T&D's Cats of the World has refused to return her exotic cross-breed Savanna/Egyptian Mau cat. The rescue's owner, Terry Mattive as well his son TJ Mattive, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The defendants pointed out in the counterclaim that DeLucia actually had acquired an African Serval cat, which is unlawful to own in New York state where DeLucia lived at the time she bought the animal.

DeLucia purchased "Bentley" the cat on June 5, 2021 from a seller in Russia for $8,000, according to the complaint. The animal was just two months old at the time he was transported to DeLucia's home in Pearl River, New York. DeLucia had to get a passport for Bentley's transport to the United States and the ordeal to get him to her home was "administratively intensive and extremely expensive," according to the complaint. The lawsuit claims Bentley became DeLucia's emotional support animal as the two grew close.

Around that time, DeLucia was arrested after her husband made several unfounded criminal accusations against her. When she returned later to the home in Pearl River, she found that her husband had changed the locks and obtained an order of protection from her. DeLucia claims in the lawsuit that over the next 11 months she was only able to get into the home twice without being escorted by police to obtain her belongings. Her husband had boxed her belongings up, but some were missing including Bentley.

DeLucia found out that her husband had given Bentley to a New York animal rescue who turned him over to T&D's Cats of the World. Shortly after she found out where Bentley was, DeLucia went to the rescue in Penns Creek in an effort to retrieve him. Bentley was "confined to a small cage where he appeared to be skinny and in ill health," according to the complaint.

When DeLucia tried to retrieve her cat on Aug. 14, 2022, she claims in the lawsuit that the Mattives "verbally threatened and physically assaulted and battered her." Her attorney maintains in the lawsuit that she was pushed so hard that she fell to the ground, which led to emotional and physical injuries. In the counterclaim, the Mattives denied pushing DeLucia and assaulting her. DeLucia had spit into the face and eyes of Terry Mattive, and he had to "seek medical care and advice as to the risks associated," according to the counterclaim.

DeLucia has not been able to get her cat back, and she believes he is being held illegally at the rescue which her attorney refers to as a "zoo" in the complaint. The lawsuit alleges T&D's Cats of the World are holding Bentley for their benefit.

The lawsuit outlines several counts against the defendants including theft, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress., all of which were denied in the defendants' counterclaim. DeLucia is asking for compensation for damages, including attorneys' fees and costs.

The defendants have asked in the counterclaim for an amount in excess of $75,000 for compensatory and punitive damages.

DeLucia is being represented by attorney Darius A. Marzec of Marzec Law Firm in Brooklyn, N.Y. T&D's Cats of the World and the Mattives are being represented by Michael J. Zicolello of Williamsport.

