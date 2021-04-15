Athens, Pa. — Rebecca Austin, 40, of Illion, N.Y. pled guilty to her role in a retail theft operation that was stopped by a Walmart Asset Protection Associate.

Austin was charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft after she was spotted by an employee at the Walmart in Athens. According to the report, Austin attempted to push a cart of merchandise, valued at $1,058.84, out of the store. Video provided to Athens Township police allegedly showed Austin attempt to blend in with other customers as the left the store.

The associate stopped Austin and asked for a receipt. According to the report, Austin provided a receipt from McDonalds before she left in a car without the merchandise.

Video provided to officers helped them identify Austin, who left in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner.

Austin was initially being held on $25,000 monetary bail which was set on Jan. 21. Court records show Austin entered a guilty plea on April 12. She is currently awaiting sentencing.