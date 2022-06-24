RETAIL THEFT

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove said a woman at a Walmart store in Snyder County got away with taking more than $1,600 of merchandise.

The unidentified woman was at the store in Monroe Township shortly after midnight on June 3. Police say she attempted to walk past the checkouts at the front of the store with the merchandise in her cart.

When store employees stopped her, she told them she was going to get out her wallet. Instead, the woman got into her car and drove away.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

