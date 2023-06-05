Wellsboro, Pa. — A woman walked out of Wellsboro Weis Markets without paying for $189 of groceries in her cart, police say.
State police at Mansfield are trying to identify the woman, who came to the store on Route 6 in Charleston Township at 4:30 p.m. April 4. The woman is described as being between the age of 25 and 35 with blonde hair. She was wearing blue jeans and a black and green hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570 662-2151.
