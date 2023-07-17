Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Hughesville woman allegedly failed to pay for $849 of services and merchandise including adult toys from a fashion store in Snyder County.

Alyssa Anne Frey, 32, was at Mia's Fashion in Penn Township on June 12 where she had a cosmetology service done. Trooper Ronald Schall of state police at Selinsgrove said Frey then walked out without paying for the service. Frey also left the store with merchandise which she failed to pay for including two wigs, two adult toys, lingerie, and a purse, Schall wrote in the affidavit.

Frey later indicated that she didn't have the money for the cosmetology service at the time and was hoping her dad would pay for it.

The owner of the store, Destiny Moultrie, reported the theft to police on June 20 and provided an itemized receipt of items and services that Frey allegedly did not pay for. Moultrie runs the store out of the basement of her home.

Frey was charged with misdemeanors of theft of services and theft by unlawful taking. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 7 at the office of Bo Trawitz in Selinsgrove.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.