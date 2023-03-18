CHARGED_Generic_2023

Lewisburg, Pa.  — A woman was charged for spitting on a state trooper after he responded to a domestic incident in Union County. 

Kimberly Dieffenderfer, 37, of Milton, was taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 13.

Trooper Timothy Hummel of state police at Milton said troopers were dispatched to a home at the 200 block of Cherry Street in Kelly Township for a reported domestic related incident.

Dieffenderfer was determined to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest for DUI and possession of methamphetamine. During the arrest, Dieffenderfer intentionally spit on a trooper's neck and upper back, Hummel says. 

Charges of disorderly conduct, DUI, drug possession, and harassment were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A preliminary hearing is set for March 30. 

