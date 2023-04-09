Coal Township, Pa. — A Milton woman was charged for spitting on a corrections officer at Northumberland County Prison, just days after she had spit on a state trooper.

On March 15, Kimberly Mae Dieffenderfer, 37, spit on corrections officer Alexandria Linn while in the prison's booking area, according to detective Degg H. Stark of the Northumberland County District Attorney's office.

Linn was escorting Dieffenderfer back to her cell when she became belligerent and refused to follow orders. That's when Dieffenderfer spit in Linn's face, Stark said.

Linn secured Dieffenderfer against the wall and placed a radio call for assistance. Dieffenderfer attempted to spit on Linn again, but the corrections officer was able thwart her attempt, Stark said.

When Stark interviewed Dieffenderfer, she admitted to spitting on Linn and stated she had apologized.

Dieffenderfer had been committed to jail since her arrest on March 13 when she spit on a state trooper who responded to the scene of a domestic incident in Kelly Township, Union County. Police said Dieffenderfer was intoxicated at the time. For that incident, Dieffenderfer was charged with disorderly conduct, summary harassment, DUI, and related charges.

Related reading: Woman spits on state trooper

For the latest incident, Dieffenderfer was charged with a felony aggravated assault by prisoner and summary disorderly conduct. District Judge John Gembic set bail at $5,000.

Docket Sheet Northumberland County

Docket Sheet Union County

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.