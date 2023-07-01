Assault charges
Canva

Kulpmont, Pa. — A woman in Kulpmont was shot Friday morning when she broke into a home and assaulted another woman, state police at Stonington say. 

Melanee Renee Sands-Brosh, 52, told police she used a blunt object to break several windows of a home at 442 N. 5th Street belonging to 56-year-old Albert M. Raybuck.

Once inside, Sands-Brosh threatened and assaulted Roseann Marie Shannon, according Trooper Raymond Snarski. Shannon, 44, fired a round from a handgun, injuring Sands-Brosh. 

Sands-Brosh was treated at a local hospital and released. She was charged with aggravated assault and related charges through the office of District Judge William C. Cole in Mount Carmel. 

