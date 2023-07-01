Kulpmont, Pa. — A woman in Kulpmont was shot Friday morning when she broke into a home and assaulted another woman, state police at Stonington say.

Melanee Renee Sands-Brosh, 52, told police she used a blunt object to break several windows of a home at 442 N. 5th Street belonging to 56-year-old Albert M. Raybuck.

Once inside, Sands-Brosh threatened and assaulted Roseann Marie Shannon, according Trooper Raymond Snarski. Shannon, 44, fired a round from a handgun, injuring Sands-Brosh.

Sands-Brosh was treated at a local hospital and released. She was charged with aggravated assault and related charges through the office of District Judge William C. Cole in Mount Carmel.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.