Williamsport, Pa. — A New York woman was sentenced this week in federal court for smuggling suboxone into the Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood.

Jessika Ann Sanders, 34, gave inmate Tyrone Wayne Meachem a sandwich containing three balloons filled with 68 strips of Suboxone during a visit at the prison on April 6, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Suboxone contains buprenorphine, a controlled substance. Meachem recruited Sanders to smuggle the Suboxone so Meachem could pay off a debt to another inmate.

Sanders was charged for providing contraband in prison. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann sentenced Sanders to three and a half months' imprisonment to be followed by a two-year term of supervised release.

