Williamsport, Pa. – A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment for passing contraband to an inmate through an open-mouth kiss, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was visiting an inmate at the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood in 2017 when she used an open-mouth kiss to pass a balloon containing 21 suboxone strips to an inmate. The incident was monitored via a closed-circuit camera and the suboxone was later recovered from the inmate, according to the release.

Montpelier pleaded guilty in federal court on March 26, 2021. United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.