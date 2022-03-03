Sentenced_2021

Williamsport, Pa. – A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment for passing contraband to an inmate through an open-mouth kiss, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was visiting an inmate at the United States Penitentiary at Allenwood in 2017 when she used an open-mouth kiss to pass a balloon containing 21 suboxone strips to an inmate. The incident was monitored via a closed-circuit camera and the suboxone was later recovered from the inmate, according to the release.

Montpelier pleaded guilty in federal court on March 26, 2021. United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann handled the sentencing.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.