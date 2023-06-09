Middleburg, Pa. — A Middleburg woman was sentenced in Snyder County Court to five to 10 years in state prison for a driving through a crowd of first responders as she tried to flee from police.

Marissa Liddington was charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault, fleeing or eluding police, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving under the influence for the incident that occurred on Feb. 9, 2022 in the parking lot of Walmart in Monroe Township.

Senior Judge Dudley Anderson from Lycoming County handled the sentencing on June 8.

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch says Liddington was found unconscious from a suspected overdose in the Walmart parking lot. As first responders tried tending to her, she overheard that police were coming to the scene and decided to flee. Liddington drove through the crowd of first responders as she attempted to get away. Piecuch says no one was hurt. Liddington then headed south into Selinsgrove where she was apprehended by state police after she crashed into a street sign.

"This sentence appropriately reflects the seriousness of Liddington's crimes," Piecuch said. "We need to protect those who protect us. The first responders that she almost ran over fleeing the scene were just trying to help her. Anyone who tries to harm our first responders for doing their jobs is going to pay the price."

Liddington must serve a minimum of five years in state prison before she's eligible for parole. If paroled at some point, she will remain under the supervision of the State Board of Probation and Parole for the remainder of her 10 year maximum sentence.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.