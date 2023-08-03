Tioga, Pa. — A 70-year-old woman in Tioga County lost $2,000 when she sent Amazon gift cards to a person she talked to online who made her believe they were a celebrity.

State police at Mansfield say the suspect told the victim they were a celebrity and asked for donations via Facebook Messenger and Google Chat to be part of a "Fan Club." The victim reported the scam incident to police on July 30.

Police warn the public to be cautious of giving personal information to individuals on the Internet.

Police continue to investigate.

