Scam_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg

Freeburg, Pa. – A woman in Snyder County was scammed out of $1,400 when she put down a payment for what she thought was a vacation rental property in Florida.

The 62-year-old woman of Freeburg told state police at Selinsgrove she had made the payment to the unknown suspect on April 2 via Venmo. She later found out that the suspect did not own the property.

The victim has not received the money back.

Police continue to investigate.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.