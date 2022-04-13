Freeburg, Pa. – A woman in Snyder County was scammed out of $1,400 when she put down a payment for what she thought was a vacation rental property in Florida.

The 62-year-old woman of Freeburg told state police at Selinsgrove she had made the payment to the unknown suspect on April 2 via Venmo. She later found out that the suspect did not own the property.

The victim has not received the money back.

Police continue to investigate.

