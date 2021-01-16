Williamsport, Pa. – Bail was denied for a woman who allegedly smashed out several car windows on Christmas Eve.

Marie Victoria LeCrone, 50, of Montoursville, is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on March 1 for her alleged involvement in the crimes.

LeCrone has been charged with felony criminal mischief, a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct, and 74 summary counts of criminal mischief.

LeCrone was arrested on Dec. 24 for allegedly smashing out the windows of 74 separate vehicles, according to an affidavit.

Deputy Chief Jason Bentley of the Montoursville Police Department interviewed an accuser who allegedly had video of his vehicle’s windows being broken.

Bentley said he was sent a video of the incident and witnessed a woman identified as LeCrone strike several vehicles in the area. According to the complaint, Bentley spoke with several other agencies, who also identified a woman like the one in the video.

Bentley said he was notified by a Trooper at the state police Montoursville barracks that an anonymous tip regarding the woman came in.

According to the report, it led officers to LeCrone, who allegedly was wearing the same boots as the woman in the video. Officers said LeCrone had cuts on her hands that were consistent with glass shards.

According to the report, LeCrone admitted to having thoughts of damaging vehicles, but thought it must have been a copy of her that allegedly committed the crime.

Officers said based on repair bills they received the average cost per vehicle would be in the range of $250. In total, officers estimated the total cost to be approximately $18,500.

