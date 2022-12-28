Theft generic pd lights
Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a woman's cell phone while she was shopping at Dollar General in Allenwood. 

The victim, of Hughesville, reported the phone was stolen between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Dec. 20. The phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A53 with a green label that says "I love you Faith" and two pictures inside a clear case with black trim. 

Anyone with information may contact state police at Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA2022-1620353.

