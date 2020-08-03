Lewisburg, Pa. – A woman was charged with terroristic threats after she threatened hospital staff over a mask policy and blew twice into a nurse’s face.

Glenda G. Richards, 41, of New Columbia, was attempting to enter Evangelical Community Hospital the morning of July 2 when she became uncooperative during the COVID-19 screening process.

A nurse, who was stationed at the door to conduct screenings, told Pennsylvania State Police at Milton that Richards refused to comply with the hospital’s mask wearing policy, court papers stated.

Richards put a mask on but then took it off and blew into the nurse's face approximately two times, according to the affidavit. She yelled multiple obscenities and refused to answer the standard COVID-19 screening questions.

The hospital provided police with video surveillance of the incident that showed Richards blowing into the nurse’s face.

Richards was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another person, terroristic threats that cause serious public inconvenience, two counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Her preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate Jeffrey A. Rowe is set for August 20.

Docket Sheet