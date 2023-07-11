Lewisburg, Pa. — A Northumberland woman was arrested and charged with DUI for a fifth time after she swerved into oncoming traffic and nearly caused a crash.

A witness contacted police on May 20 after they observed Kristina M. Reitz, 49, driving a Mazda SUV and swerving as she almost hit an oncoming car, according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Reitz also had driven over a curb on Fairground Road in East Buffalo Township, the witness told police. Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder found Reitz driving and weaving as she headed east on Market Street in Lewisburg.

When Snyder pulled her over, Reitz had difficulty following instructions and spoke with a slur, Snyder wrote in the affidavit. Reitz told Snyder she was coming from a party at a campground and had drank from Friday night into early Saturday morning. She also told him she was on a muscle relaxer.

Reitz was taken to the police station to be processed and told police she "took mushrooms," Snyder wrote. She also admitted to using suboxone at the party and taking a pill someone gave her for pain.

Reitz was charged with felony DUI controlled substance due to her having four previous DUI convictions, Snyder wrote. The charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. A warrant is out for Reitz's arrest.

Docket Sheet

Court Summary

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.