PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / MCT

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman punched a 62-year-old woman in the face after getting into an argument at a Loyalsock Township convenience store, state police at Montoursville say. 

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. June 26 at the store on Northway Road. The identity of the female suspect is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper B. Moore at 570-368-5700. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!