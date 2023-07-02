Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman punched a 62-year-old woman in the face after getting into an argument at a Loyalsock Township convenience store, state police at Montoursville say.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. June 26 at the store on Northway Road. The identity of the female suspect is unknown.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper B. Moore at 570-368-5700.

