Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A woman punched a 62-year-old woman in the face after getting into an argument at a Loyalsock Township convenience store, state police at Montoursville say.
Police say the incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. June 26 at the store on Northway Road. The identity of the female suspect is unknown.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper B. Moore at 570-368-5700.
