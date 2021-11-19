Williamsport, Pa. — A woman charged with several felonies pleaded down to misdemeanors and agreed to steps to address mental health Friday in Lycoming County.

As part of her plea deal, Jaime Leigh Kennedy, 26, of Williamsport, will be required to complete mental health court, serve a total of 18 months of probation, complete 50 hours of community service, and pay $300 in restitution to the victim for the replacement of a door.

Kennedy’s first incident with law enforcement took place on May 10, when she allegedly kicked in a front door at an apartment and attempted to hit a person with her vehicle. A child endangerment charge was added after authorities observed that young children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Court records show Kennedy was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor simple assault, first-degree misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, and third-degree disorderly conduct.

In a separate incident, Kennedy was accused of spitting on Adult Probation Officers as they attempted to take her into custody.

Kennedy was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault, second-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and two counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats for spitting on Adult Probation Officers as they attempted to take her into custody.

President Judge Nancy Butts informed Kennedy that part of her agreement would take the felonies off the table. If Kennedy fails to complete any of the above-mentioned stipulations, she will be charged with two felonies.

Had she not taken the plea, Kennedy faced a maximum sentence of 24 years confinement and a total of $64,000 in fines if convicted of charges stemming from two incidents.

Kennedy is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison due to overcrowding in Lycoming’s prison, according to authorities. She'll be released pending an inspection of her residence by Adult Probation.