Sayre, Pa. — An Athens woman is facing a third-degree felony charge after being picked up for a third DUI.

Officers with the Athens Township Police Department said they picked up Anna Elizabeth Marshall, 63, of Athens after a caller reported her to authorities.

According to an affidavit, when officers arrived at the location, Marshall’s vehicle was found parked crooked in a spot. Officer Jason Serfas said Marshall failed several field sobriety tests before being transported to the Athens Township Police Station. Officers said Marshall allegedly urinated on herself.

A toxicology report later showed Marshall’s blood alcohol level to be 0.282%.

Along with the third-degree felony, Marshall was also charged with summary careless driving. She is scheduled to appear before Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 10 for a preliminary hearing.

