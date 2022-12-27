Danville, Pa. — A Montour County woman fell for a PayPal scam and lost $4,050.

State police at Milton say the woman of Liberty Township was contacted by what she thought was customer support for PayPal on Nov. 29. She later found out she was scammed when she gave access to her computer and bank accounts to the unknown person.

PayPal says there are several common "phishing" email scams that users should watch for:

"Your account is about to be suspended." Many fraudsters send phishing emails warning that an account is about to be suspended, and that the account holder must enter their password in a phishing webpage. Be careful; PayPal will never ask you to enter your password unless you are on the login page. Report any suspect email by forwarding it to phishing@paypal.com. This can help keep you secure.

"You've been paid." Some fraudsters try to trick you into thinking that you've received a payment. They want what you're selling for free. Before you ship anything, log into your PayPal account and check that you were actually paid.

"You have been paid too much." Fraudsters may try to convince you that you've been paid more than you were owed. For example, a phishing email says that you’ve been paid $500 USD for a camera you listed at $300 USD! The sender asks you to ship the camera in addition to the extra $200 USD you were “paid” by mistake. In this example, the scammer wants your camera AND your money, but hasn’t actually paid you at all. Don't fall for it! Simply log into your PayPal account and check that you were paid before sending anything.

How to identify real PayPal emails An email from PayPal will: Come from paypal.com. Scammers can easily fake the “friendly name,” but it’s more difficult to fake the full name. A sender like “PayPal Service (zxk1942R3@gmail.com)" is not a message from PayPal. But sophisticated scammers can sometimes fake the full name, so look for other clues.

Address you by your first and last names, or your business name. An email from PayPal won't: Ask you for sensitive information like your password, or credit card number.

Contain any attachments or ask you to download or install any software.

