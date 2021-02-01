Williamsport, Pa. – A female victim in Eldred Township, Lycoming County, recently was scammed out of $400 via telephone.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the 68-year-old female victim received a phone call on Jan. 5 from an individual claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House. The individual told her she won $5,000 a week for life.
The victim was instructed to purchase $400 in prepaid gift cards to pay for the taxes in order to receive her winnings. The victim purchased the gifts cards and sent the security codes over the phone. She then realized it was a scam, according to state police.